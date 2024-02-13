Huntington National Bank Sells 516 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 240.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

