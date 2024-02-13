Huntington National Bank Takes Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

