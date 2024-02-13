Insider Buying: Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE LNC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 111.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

