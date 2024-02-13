Insider Selling: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Insider Sells 5,862 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Anthony Pestano sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $11,255.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,282.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary Anthony Pestano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Gary Anthony Pestano sold 5,022 shares of Biodesix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $8,336.52.

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $149.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Biodesix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDSX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

