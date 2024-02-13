Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,169 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 1,435,327 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after buying an additional 89,149 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,420,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 217,157 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

