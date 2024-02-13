Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $84.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

