Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

