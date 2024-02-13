Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

