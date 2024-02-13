Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $382,000.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

