iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

