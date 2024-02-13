iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

