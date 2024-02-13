iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $134.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

