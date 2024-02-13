J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

