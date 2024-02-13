J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

SMDV stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

