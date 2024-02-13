J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after buying an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,819,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 32.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 203,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.89.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $194.84.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

