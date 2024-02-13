J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.2 %

OSK stock opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

