Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,889 shares of company stock worth $10,429,550 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.