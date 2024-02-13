Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,697 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of International Game Technology worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $218,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 72.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IGT

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.