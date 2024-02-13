JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Stake Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.90% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS JPIB opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $360.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

