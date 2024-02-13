Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

