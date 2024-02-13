Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $231.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.36 and a fifty-two week high of $234.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

