MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in MacroGenics by 59.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $97,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

MacroGenics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.16. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 45,512 shares of company stock worth $549,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

