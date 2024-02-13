MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 101.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Stock Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarineMax

MarineMax Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.