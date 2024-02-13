Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after buying an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,331,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $196.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

