Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 33,074 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,631 shares of company stock worth $2,323,477. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

EPRT stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

