Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 22,460 H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Price Performance

H World Group stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.91.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

