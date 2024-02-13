Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,810,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,238,000 after acquiring an additional 711,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 824,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,112,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 229,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNDA. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

