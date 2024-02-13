Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 273,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $396,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

