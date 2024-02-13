Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.53 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alkermes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $1,122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alkermes by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

