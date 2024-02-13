Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $857,000 Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $388.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

