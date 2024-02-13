Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.17 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

