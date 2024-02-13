Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 304,683 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

RCUS stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

