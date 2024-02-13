Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 16,960 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,392,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,207,000 after acquiring an additional 348,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $529.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

About Orthofix Medical

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.