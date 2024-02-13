Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,990 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. TheStreet downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KNSA opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 0.24. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569 in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

