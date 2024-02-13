MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $590.19 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $555.17 and a 200-day moving average of $533.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.