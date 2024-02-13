Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,579 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Murphy Oil worth $78,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.