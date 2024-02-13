New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 30,818 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,818 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

