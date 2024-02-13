New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFT stock opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.20.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

