NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 635,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,468 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $276,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2 %

NVDA opened at $722.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $550.90 and a 200 day moving average of $487.53. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.35.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

