Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after acquiring an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,312,000 after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

