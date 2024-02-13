Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

