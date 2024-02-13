Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.23.

PANW stock opened at $371.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 211.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

