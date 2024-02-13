Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

