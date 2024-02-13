Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 110.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

