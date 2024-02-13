Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 10,794 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

