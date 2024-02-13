Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 6,497 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $31,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 756,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,836 shares of company stock worth $7,950,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

