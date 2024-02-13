Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 3,033 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.89.

OLED opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $194.84.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

