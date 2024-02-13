Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

