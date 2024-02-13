PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,368 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PDD worth $78,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

