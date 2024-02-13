Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Pool worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 82.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,866,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $392.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $405.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.17.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

